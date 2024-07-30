TCL 85" 4K Ultra HD QLED PRO Smart TV - 85C655K

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the TCL C655K QLED PRO 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Boasting cutting-edge QLED PRO 4K Ultra HD technology, this sleek and stylish TV delivers stunningly vivid visuals with unparalleled clarity, bringing every scene to life in breathtaking detail. Dive into a world of immersive content with its Smart TV capabilities, allowing you to access a wide range of streaming services, apps, and more with just a few clicks of the remote. Plus, with features like 4K HDR PRO and HDR Multi-Format, you'll enjoy enhanced contrast and dynamic colours that make every image pop with realism. Equipped with HDMI 2.1 and ALLM, as well as DOLBY AMOS & DOLBY VISION support, this TV ensures seamless connectivity and audiovisual performance, making it the ultimate centrepiece for your living room. Experience entertainment like never before with the TCL C655K QLED PRO 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Whether you're watching your favourite movies, playing video games, or streaming the latest shows, this TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience that's sure to impress. Its advanced QLED PRO 4K Ultra HD display technology produces stunningly vibrant colours and razor-sharp detail, bringing your content to life with breathtaking clarity. With support for 4K HDR PRO and HDR Multi-Format, you'll enjoy an expanded range of brightness and contrast, ensuring that every scene looks as realistic as possible. And thanks to features like HDMI 2.1 and ALLM, you can enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming and seamless connectivity with your favourite devices. Plus, with DOLBY AMOS & DOLBY VISION, you'll experience immersive audio and visual quality that transports you right into the heart of the action. Upgrade your viewing experience with the TCL C655K QLED PRO 4K Ultra HD Smart TV today.