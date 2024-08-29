TCL 75 inch QLED 4K Smart Google TV with Game Master Pro - 75C745K

With its expansive display, stunning visuals, and advanced gaming features, this TV delivers an immersive and exhilarating experience like no other. Get ready to be mesmerized by the 75C745K's massive 75-inch screen. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, every detail is brought to life with incredible clarity and sharpness. Whether you're playing games, watching movies, or streaming your favourite shows, the immersive picture quality will transport you into a world of lifelike visuals. Powered by QLED technology, this TV offers exceptional colour accuracy and a wide colour gamut. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours that pop off the screen. Take your gaming to the next level with the Game Master Pro 2.0 feature on the TCL 75C745K. It provides a host of gaming enhancements, including low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, and Auto Game Mode. These features ensure smooth gameplay, reduced latency, and optimized picture quality, giving you a competitive edge and an immersive gaming experience.