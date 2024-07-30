Marketplace.
image 1 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935K
image 1 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935Kimage 2 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935Kimage 3 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935Kimage 4 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935Kimage 5 of TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935K

TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935K

TCL 65" 4K Mini LED QLED Google TV - 65C935K
TCL C93K Series combines 4th generation of full array mini-LED OD5 technology, QLED, 4K HDR Premium 2000, 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for striking brightness, deep contrasts, sharp and colorful HDR premium picture quality.? On top, with Game Master Pro, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, Freesync Premium, TCL Game bar and all of the latest HDR formats supported (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ) this TCL mini-LED OD5 TV will illuminate your preferred HDR movies, series, sports and games. TCL C93K Series also features the most advanced Smart TV system ever: Google TV with Google Assistant built-in. Easily access to the contents you love thanks to integrated hands-free voice control: you can talk directly to your TV. ?Featuring ONKYO front firing speakers, integrated subwoofer and 2 additional vertical speakers, you will enjoy an even more immersive Dolby Atmos sound quality. Functional elegance meets powerful precision: the bezeless luxury design of TCL C93K Series comes with a matching central stand allowing to fit this large screen TV on any surface at home.

