Marketplace.
OHS Floral Magnolia Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream

OHS Floral Magnolia Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS Floral Magnolia Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream
Illuminate your room with the lovely floral magnolia scented dual-wick candle. This beautifully crafted candle features a sophisticated magnolia fragrance that fills the room with a delicate and enchanting aroma. With two wicks, it provides an even and consistent burn, ensuring a long-lasting and fragrant experience. Housed in a sleek glass container, this candle provides an understated elegance to any decor, making it a versatile and stylish addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Transform your surroundings and indulge in the serene ambiance created by this luxurious floral candle.
Dual-wick candle ensures an even burnSleek design to fit any home decorPerfect for gifting

View all Candles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here