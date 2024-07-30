OHS Floral Magnolia Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream

Illuminate your room with the lovely floral magnolia scented dual-wick candle. This beautifully crafted candle features a sophisticated magnolia fragrance that fills the room with a delicate and enchanting aroma. With two wicks, it provides an even and consistent burn, ensuring a long-lasting and fragrant experience. Housed in a sleek glass container, this candle provides an understated elegance to any decor, making it a versatile and stylish addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Transform your surroundings and indulge in the serene ambiance created by this luxurious floral candle.