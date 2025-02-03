Sienna 4 x Luxury Plain Crushed Velvet Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Blush Pink

This luxurious crushed velvet cushion cover from the Sienna Home Collection would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its plain metallic velvet design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its versatile and subtle colours. Made from soft touch polyester means they are soft, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This crushed velvet set includes 2 matching cushion covers, this item will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.

Zip fastened for easy cushion insert access Cushion covers fit standard sized cushions Perfect decoration for sofas or beds

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)