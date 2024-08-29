OHS 2 x Teddy Marl Fleece Textured Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Blush Pink

The teddy marl texture cushion covers are designed to add a touch of cozy elegance and stylish comfort to any living space. These cushion covers are made from a plush teddy fleece fabric that is incredibly soft to the touch, providing a warm and inviting texture perfect for snuggling. These cushion covers are ideal for layering on beds, or benches, adding an extra layer of comfort and style to any seating area.