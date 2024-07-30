OHS Elastic Stretch High Back Banquet Dining Chair Cover Protector - Black

Introducing the banquet chair cover, the ideal solution to elevate the elegance and sophistication of your event. Whether you're planning a wedding, banquet, corporate event, or any special occasion, these chair covers are designed to transform ordinary chairs into stylish seating arrangements that impress. Includes: 1 x Banquet Chair Cover (H78 x L34cm).