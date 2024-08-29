OHS Waffle Fleece Sensory Weighted Blanket 6kg, 125x180cm - Charcoal

The waffle fleece weighted blanket combines the calming benefits of weighted pressure with the cozy comfort of waffle-textured fleece. Designed for ultimate relaxation, this blanket features a unique waffle weave that is soft to the touch and adds a stylish texture to your bedding. The inviting fleece material ensures warmth and comfort, making it perfect for snuggling up during any season. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 6 inch pockets and microfibre cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst also stimulating the stress points. WARNING: • This blanket is not recommended for use by persons under the age or 18 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone suffering from respiratory disorders including asthma or anyone with circulatory issues including diabetes. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the user's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The user must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight.