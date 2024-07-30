Marketplace.
OHS Velvet Stretch 2 Seater Sofa Cover Protector - Charcoal

OHS Velvet Stretch 2 Seater Sofa Cover Protector - Charcoal
The elastic stretch velvet sofa cover combines a clean look with practicality, transforming your furniture with its appealing velvet fabric. This cover elevates your living space with its rich, soft texture and sophisticated sheen. With it's elastic stretch and tie design it ensures a seamless and secure fit for your sofa. Sofa covers like this one offer numerous advantages, such as protecting your furniture from spills, stains, and everyday wear, thereby prolonging its lifespan. Easy to install and remove, the cover is also machine washable, making it an ideal choice for maintaining a stylish and clean home.Includes: 1 x Two Seater Sofa Cover (H145 x L185cm).
Simple yet sleek design to fit any decorProtects from tears and stainsEasy care and installation

