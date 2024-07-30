OHS Floral Jasmine Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream

Illuminate your space with the enchanting aroma of the floral jasmine scented dual-wick candle. This elegantly crafted candle features a sophisticated jasmine fragrance that fills the room with a captivating floral scent. With two wicks, it offers an even and consistent burn, ensuring a prolonged and delightful time to relax in its scent. Encased in a chic glass container, this cream candle adds a touch of timeless elegance to any decor, making it a versatile and stylish addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Immerse yourself in the tranquil ambiance created by this luxurious jasmine candle and let its soothing scent transport you to a serene space.