OHS Floral Gardenia Scented 2 Wick Jar Candle With Lid, 335g - Cream

Elevate your senses with the floral gardenia scented dual-wick candle. This beautifully crafted candle envelops your space with the exquisite aroma of gardenia, capturing the essence of a blooming floral garden in full bloom. With its dual wicks, it delivers an even and consistent burn, ensuring a long-lasting and fragrant experience that delights the senses. Housed in an elegant glass container, the candle adds a touch of sophistication and warmth to any decor, making it a versatile and stylish addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Immerse yourself in the serene ambiance created by this luxurious gardenia candle and indulge in a moment of floral bliss.