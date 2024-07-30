OHS Elastic Stretch 2 Seater Sofa Cover Protector - Black

Introducing the elastic stretch sofa cover, designed specifically for a two or three seater sofa. This versatile and stylish cover offers a practical solution to protect your furniture while adding a sleek, modern look to your living space. The benefits of using sofa covers are numerous, including protecting your furniture from spills, stains, and general wear, which helps extend its lifespan. Additionally, the cover is easy to install, remove, and is machine washable, making it a practical solution for maintaining a sophisticated and pristine living space. Includes: 1 x Two Seater Sofa Cover (H145 x L185cm).