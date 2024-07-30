OHS Boucle Elastic Stretch High Back Dining Chair Cover Protector - Black

Introducing the elastic stretch boucle dining chair cover, a stylish and practical solution to elevate the look of your dining room chairs while protecting them from daily wear and tear. Crafted from premium boucle fabric, our dining chair covers offers a luxurious texture and a comfortable feel. The stretchable material ensures a snug fit over your dining chairs, transforming their appearance with a modern and sophisticated flair. Includes: 1 x Dining Chair Cover (H106 x L47cm).