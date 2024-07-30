Portable Multi-Function Makeup Case, Cosmetic Organizer Dustproof Waterproof Cosmetics Storage Box with 2 Drawers - Dark Green

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This makeup organizer is the perfect helper for organizing and arranging your beauty essentials. Designed with a cabinet and two drawers, it easily accommodates tall bottles and makeup brushes, helping you save up to 70% of your tabletop space. Made from thickened plastic and acrylic, it is scratch-resistant, ensuring your items stay well-protected. Place it on your desktop for a stylish, modern decorative piece that also serves as a highly functional organizer.

This makeup organizer is the perfect helper for organizing and arranging your beauty essentials. Designed with a cabinet and two drawers, it easily accommodates tall bottles and makeup brushes, helping you save up to 70% of your tabletop space. Made from thickened plastic and acrylic, it is scratch-resistant, ensuring your items stay well-protected. Place it on your desktop for a stylish, modern decorative piece that also serves as a highly functional organizer.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.