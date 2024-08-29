Hollywood Dressing Table Set with LED Lights 3 Color Mode, Vanity Table with Cushioned Stool

Hollywood Dressing Table Set with LED Lights 3 Color Mode, Vanity Table with Cushioned Stool

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Hollywood Dressing Table Set with LED Lights 3 Color Mode, Vanity Table with Cushioned Stool
The Hollywood Dressing Table Set is a glamorous and elegant addition to any bedroom or dressing area, designed to bring sophistication and luxury to your space.Key Features:Hollywood Style: This set exudes Hollywood glamour, perfect for creating a luxurious atmosphere in your room.Integrated LED Lights: The oval mirror features built-in LED lights, offering optimal lighting for flawless makeup application.Adjustable Lighting Modes: Choose between Warm, Natural, and Cool lighting to suit your makeup needs.Ample Storage: With four spacious drawers, you can neatly organize cosmetics, jewelry, and accessories.Durable Construction: Built from high-quality materials, ensuring longevity for daily use.Comfortable Stool: The set includes a stylish and comfortable stool, completing the elegant look and enhancing your dressing experience.This Hollywood Dressing Table Set not only elevates your space with elegance but also provides practical solutions for a well-organized and functional dressing area.

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here