Digital 9 Fin Portable Electric Oil Filled Radiator with LED Display, Timer, 3 Heat Settings, Safety Cut-Off & Remote Control

Keep your space comfortably warm with the Alivio oil-filled radiator. Featuring 7 heating fins, an adjustable temperature range of 7-35℃, and three heating modes, this radiator allows you to customize your heat settings. Save on energy costs with the ECO mode, and enjoy added safety features such as overheating and tip-over protection. The radiator is easy to move with its wheels and handle and includes a convenient 24-hour timer for automated heating.

Features:

Adjustable Temperature: Set your desired temperature between 7-35℃ with a built-in thermostat. Choose from Low, Medium, High, or ECO modes to match your heating needs.

Digital Display & Remote Control: View and adjust settings easily with the digital display. Control the heater from a distance using the included remote.

Safety First: Automatically shuts off if overheating or tipping occurs. The anti-freeze setting prevents freezing during the coldest nights.

24-Hour Timer: Program the heater to turn on or off at specific times, perfect for maintaining warmth without leaving your bed.

Dimensions: 64 cm (H) x 36.5 cm (L) x 24 cm (W). Suitable for rooms between 9-15㎡. Some assembly required.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Steel, PA

Overall Dimensions: 36.5 cm (L) x 24 cm (W) x 64 cm (H)

Power Options: 600W / 900W / 1500W

Temperature Range: 7-35℃

Timer: 24 Hours

Suitable Area Size: 9-15㎡

Working Noise: 0 dB

Power Cable Length: 1.5 m

Rated Voltage: 220-240V, 50/60Hz

Rated Current: 6.22-6.79A

Certification: UKCA + CE (LVD, ROHS, ERP, EMC)