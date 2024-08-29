Marketplace.
image 1 of Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawers
image 1 of Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawersimage 2 of Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawersimage 3 of Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawersimage 4 of Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawers

Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£74.99

£74.99/each

Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawers
Dual Air Fryer FeaturesSmart Touch Control & Convenient Visual Window:Control: The air fryer is equipped with a sensitive LED display that simplifies operation and control. The super-large visual windows with built-in lighting allow you to monitor the cooking progress easily, helping to prevent undercooking or overcooking. To share the cooking program across both baskets, press the match button after setting one basket.9 Litre Capacity with Dual Baskets:Capacity: This air fryer features a 9-litre total capacity, divided between two 4.5-litre baskets. Each basket can operate independently or together, making it possible to cook different ingredients simultaneously. The sync finish function ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time, allowing you to serve healthy, delicious meals for the whole family.9 Cooking Presets:Versatility: The air fryer includes nine cooking presets for a variety of foods: fish, fries, bacon, bake, chicken leg, steak, vegetable, shrimp, and chicken. An intelligent shake reminder alerts you when it’s time to flip or shake the food, ensuring even cooking on both sides.Energy-Saving Solution:Efficiency: This air fryer is designed for energy efficiency, operating 30% faster than traditional ovens and saving up to 70% in energy consumption. This not only reduces energy bills but also delivers crispy, delicious food with less energy use.Safe Materials & Cooking:Construction: The frying baskets and crisper trays are made from food-grade 304 stainless steel, which is odor-free, corrosion-resistant, and easy to clean. They are dishwasher-safe for added convenience. The air fryer also features an ergonomic heat-resistant handle, auto shutoff protection when the basket is removed, and anti-slip mats for safe use.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here