Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window, 9L XL Capacity, 2 Drawers

Dual Air Fryer Features

Smart Touch Control & Convenient Visual Window:

Control: The air fryer is equipped with a sensitive LED display that simplifies operation and control. The super-large visual windows with built-in lighting allow you to monitor the cooking progress easily, helping to prevent undercooking or overcooking. To share the cooking program across both baskets, press the match button after setting one basket.

9 Litre Capacity with Dual Baskets:

Capacity: This air fryer features a 9-litre total capacity, divided between two 4.5-litre baskets. Each basket can operate independently or together, making it possible to cook different ingredients simultaneously. The sync finish function ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time, allowing you to serve healthy, delicious meals for the whole family.

9 Cooking Presets:

Versatility: The air fryer includes nine cooking presets for a variety of foods: fish, fries, bacon, bake, chicken leg, steak, vegetable, shrimp, and chicken. An intelligent shake reminder alerts you when it’s time to flip or shake the food, ensuring even cooking on both sides.

Energy-Saving Solution:

Efficiency: This air fryer is designed for energy efficiency, operating 30% faster than traditional ovens and saving up to 70% in energy consumption. This not only reduces energy bills but also delivers crispy, delicious food with less energy use.

Safe Materials & Cooking:

Construction: The frying baskets and crisper trays are made from food-grade 304 stainless steel, which is odor-free, corrosion-resistant, and easy to clean. They are dishwasher-safe for added convenience. The air fryer also features an ergonomic heat-resistant handle, auto shutoff protection when the basket is removed, and anti-slip mats for safe use.