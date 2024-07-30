Marketplace.
image 1 of Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneading
image 1 of Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneadingimage 2 of Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneadingimage 3 of Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneading

Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneading

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Feet Massager with Heat Deep Shiatsu Kneading
Product FeaturesPlug and Play:Operation: Simply plug into a wall socket and turn on the power.Remote Control:Convenience: Includes a handy remote with user-friendly buttons for easy operation.Easy Maintenance:Cleaning: Features removable foot covers for hassle-free cleaning.Foot Massage Benefits:Comfort: Reduces physical exhaustion through soothing foot massage.Usage Tips:Initial Use: It may feel unfamiliar at first. Cover with a towel and remove after several uses to adapt.Product SpecificationsDimensions: 384.05 x 384.05 x 131.06 cmWeight: 1.91 kg

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here