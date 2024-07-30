Alivo Sherpa Low Energy Heated Blanket

Features:

Safeguarded Sleep:

Advanced Safety: Certified with GS / CE / UKCA standards, this heated blanket features a cutting-edge protection system and an auto-off function, ensuring safe, worry-free use throughout the night.

Instant and Even Heating:

Efficient Heating Technology: Equipped with PTC and NTC heating technology, the blanket warms up evenly within minutes. It offers 3 adjustable heat settings ranging from a soothing 95°F to a toasty 118°F for personalized comfort.

Versatile and Convenient:

Flexible Use: The 2.45-meter long power cord provides ample reach, allowing you to use the blanket wherever needed—whether on the couch, in bed, or even at your office. It adapts seamlessly to various settings and needs.

Easy to Care:

Low Maintenance: Designed with a detachable heating controller for easy cleaning. Simply remove the controller, machine wash, and tumble dry at low temperature. The blanket maintains its freshness and smoothness even after multiple washes.