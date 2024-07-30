Schitt's Creek Rosebud Motel Guest Soap

A bar of Rosebud Motel Guest Soap (as imagined by Paper Plane - this is 100% unofficial!).

The Schitt's Creek-inspired packaging is packed with references to the comedy classic, making it a perfect gift for fans of David, Moira, Stevie and co as you send them your best washes, warmest regards.

The soap itself is top quality, too. Hand-cut and artisan made with natural ingredients and a plant-based recipe, including beautifully fragrant rose geranium.

