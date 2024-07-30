Marketplace.
100% Natural Day And Night Solid Body Lotion

Set of two 100% natural, vegan solid body lotion bars made from the finest skin-friendly ingredients.Packaged in a beautiful, high-quality and eco-friendly presentation box, this all-natural body lotion duo are just what winter skin craves!The box contains two individual solid body lotion bars in two different scents: 'Day', a wonderfully uplifting lemongrass and avocado blend to give you a refreshing boost and 'Night', a calming scent with sleepy lavender and bergamot to relax the body and mind before bedtime plastic-free, the packaging is planet-friendly, while the high-quality ingredients of the bars nurture and nourish your skin, without any petrochemicals, palm oil or artificial colours or fragrance.Both bars are rich in skin-loving vitamin E, and contain lashings of enriching cocoa butter. They melt on skin contact, releasing their precious oils to nourish the skin, and can be used all over the body, from head to toe. These solid body lotion bars make a great gift for vegans, as well as anyone who loves to include natural skincare products in their daily regime. The natural body lotion bars make a great stocking filler or Christmas gift for her. See our other listings for more solid shampoos and natural vegan soapsDay Bar contains: Cocoa Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Coconut Oil, Arrowroot Root Powder, Avocado Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Spirulina, Natural Vitamin E, Citral, GeraniolNight Bar contains: Cocoa Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Coconut Oil, Arrowroot Root Powder, Lavender Oil, Bergamot Oil, Natural Vitamin E, Limonene, Linalool, CitralBox: Eco-friendly printed presentation box is biodegradable and completely plastic-free.Bar 50g minimum - each bar is hand-cut, so there may be some slight differences.

