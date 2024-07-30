Marketplace.
image 1 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body wash
image 1 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body washimage 2 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body washimage 3 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body washimage 4 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body washimage 5 of Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body wash

Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body wash

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Paper Plane Designs Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.95

£9.95/each

Singapore Spice Bath Noodles - Tea Tree natural and vegan body wash
100% natural, vegan bath noodles in plastic-free biodegradable packaging.Turn your bath into a giant bowl of ramen with our bath noodles!Singapore Spice Bath Noodles are made with luxurious tea tree oil and and turmeric for brighter, clearer skin. They're packed with natural oils to moisturise and cleanse.Simply take a pinch of bath noodles and rub into wet skin for a bath or showertime treat.A perfect plastic-free, natural, vegan, sustainable eco-friendly gift.Each box contains approx 95g of bath noodles.Ingredients: Sodium rapeseedate, Sodium cocoate, Aqua, Butyrospermum parkii butter, Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) essential oil contains limonene, Curcuma longa (turmeric) root powder

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here