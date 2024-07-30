Nail HQ Square Lightning Bolt Nails

Achieve salon looking nails with the trendy Nail HQ Square Lightning Bolt Nails. This twenty-four pack of high-quality, medium length nails in graduating sizes are not only easy to apply, but also feature a seamless cuticle line for a natural finish. With a milky white base, featuring super cute yellow lightening bolts, these fun nails give you a gorgeous manicure, in half the time. Contains 2ml glue.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Prep and clean nails with nail dehydrator or an acetone polish remover

Lay out false nails in the order that you will be applying them

Swirl a small amount of glue onto your real nail and the false nail

Carefully place the false nail directly over your real nail so that the bottom curve lines up with your cuticle

Press down gently and hold for 3 seconds until set

Repeat with the remaining nails