Eye Candy Duo Brow Powder - Taupe

Achieve depth and definition with the ultimate Eye Candy Duo Brow Powder in Taupe. A buildable powder featuring two shades to customise the perfect colour, mimicking your natural brows. Designed to be long-lasting, so you can indulge in fuller-looking brows. Includes a taupe and a warm-toned brown, perfect for any blonde.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

• Dip a flat angled brush into the powder and apply to the brows in hair-like strokes, filling in any sparse areas.

• Use daily for fuller-looking brows.

• Buildable

• Long lasting

• Two shades

• Customise your perfect shade

• Creates an illusion of fuller-looking brows