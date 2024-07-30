HOMCOM Multifunctional Sit Up Bench Utility Board Ab Exercise

Looking for a freestyle way to exercise, on your own terms, daily? Go for this HOMCOM sit-up bench. Features a four-level adjustable leg stabiliser top set to a level which is most comfortable and safe for you. Steel frame for a tough and strong core, with the long bench giving your plenty of work-out room: it's padded too for comfort. Finished with two tension ropes at the front to extend your exercise scope.