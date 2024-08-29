HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Home

This HOMCOM sit-up bench will be your best choice to get the perfect shape for you pratise at home, office or at GYM. It can be used to work out your waists, abs, legs, and arms in daily exercise. Solid steel construction in black finish supports up to 110kg in total and stay fresh in years to come. Compact and foldable design which is easily fold the bench and keep it in storage after you work out. Spend just a few time a day on this machine and you'll start to see results and get the dream body you want.