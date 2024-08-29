Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Home
image 1 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Homeimage 2 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Homeimage 3 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Homeimage 4 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Homeimage 5 of HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Home

HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.99

£46.99/each

HOMCOM Foldable Sit Up Bench, Adjustable Core Workout Training Home
This HOMCOM sit-up bench will be your best choice to get the perfect shape for you pratise at home, office or at GYM. It can be used to work out your waists, abs, legs, and arms in daily exercise. Solid steel construction in black finish supports up to 110kg in total and stay fresh in years to come. Compact and foldable design which is easily fold the bench and keep it in storage after you work out. Spend just a few time a day on this machine and you'll start to see results and get the dream body you want.
Made of strong and durable steel tubeCompact and foldable design which easily foldsExercise arms, legs, waist, hips,abdomen abilities

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here