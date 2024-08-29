HOMCOM Sit Up Bench With Adjustable Thigh Support | Core AB Bench

Get yourself into shape in the comfort of your own home with this curved sit-up bench from HOMCOM. With a solid steel frame for strength and support up to 120kg in weight, it is fitted with a thick, foam-filled backboard to keep you protected, hooks for two tension ropes and adjustable thigh support, allowing you to be completely in control of your own workout. Grips on the floor bars finish this piece, ensuring the unit won’t move or damage the floor either. It’s ideal for stretching, performing push ups, sit ups and working on your abs, legs and core.