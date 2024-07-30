SPORTNOW Dumbbell Rack Stand, Weight Storage Organiser Holder for Home

Organise your workout space with this SPORTNOW weight rack. With two shelves, it can hold up to 135kg per shelf – lots of space to keep your dumbbells tidy. Made from solid and durable steel, its wide feet keep the rack balanced, so weights won't fall off – you'll have a secure and orderly workout zone. A compact piece that doesn't require much space, it can fit into the corner, leaving you with plenty of room to exercise.