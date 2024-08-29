HOMCOM Barbell Rack Squat Dip Stand Weight Lifting Bench Press Home

Made from solid steel for supreme strength and reliability, this HOMCOM barbell rack is tough enough to hold up to 150kg, meaning it’ll support your workouts. It can be adjusted to twelve different positions for control. Finished with anti-slip rubber caps on the feet and a ‘J’ hook design on the top bracket to keep the barbell secure.