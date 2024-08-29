Marketplace.
HOMCOM Barbell Rack Squat Dip Stand Weight Lifting Bench Press Home

£66.99

HOMCOM Barbell Rack Squat Dip Stand Weight Lifting Bench Press Home
Made from solid steel for supreme strength and reliability, this HOMCOM barbell rack is tough enough to hold up to 150kg, meaning it’ll support your workouts. It can be adjusted to twelve different positions for control. Finished with anti-slip rubber caps on the feet and a ‘J’ hook design on the top bracket to keep the barbell secure.
Can be set in twelve different positions to set to a level safest for you.Made from heavy-duty steel to ensure strength and sturdiness when in use.Brings the gym into your home and comfortable environment.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

