HOMCOM Folding Kids Electric Scooter 7-14 Adjustable Battery Power

This folding electric scooters for kids by HOMCOM is an ideal gift for child as a fun toy. The pure electric scooter comes with a top speed of 12km/h with a full charge time of up to 8 hrs. You can carry it when traveling.

Warning: It is illegal to ride electric scooters on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths. They are intended only for use on private land with the owner's permission.