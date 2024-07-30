HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Red

Ride in style, thanks to this HOMCOM kids electric scooter, making outdoors super exciting. After charging for 5-8 hours, they can travel for 8-10km, with a maximum speed of 12km/h. Adjustable handlebars make it suitable for different heights, so they're comfortable when riding. Finished with LED headlights, which has three modes – strong, weak and flicker, keeping them visible at night, a bell to warn others nearby and brakes to bring the scooter to a swift stop, ensuring they ride safely.