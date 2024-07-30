Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Red
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Redimage 2 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Redimage 3 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Redimage 4 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Redimage 5 of HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Red

HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£80.99

£80.99/each

HOMCOM Folding Electric Scooter w/ LED, for Ages 7-14 Years - Red
Ride in style, thanks to this HOMCOM kids electric scooter, making outdoors super exciting. After charging for 5-8 hours, they can travel for 8-10km, with a maximum speed of 12km/h. Adjustable handlebars make it suitable for different heights, so they're comfortable when riding. Finished with LED headlights, which has three modes – strong, weak and flicker, keeping them visible at night, a bell to warn others nearby and brakes to bring the scooter to a swift stop, ensuring they ride safely.
- Hand brake for a quick and easy stop;- Foldable design for easy carrying and storage;- 93-105cm adjustable height

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here