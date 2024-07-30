Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, White
image 1 of BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, Whiteimage 2 of BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, Whiteimage 3 of BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, Whiteimage 4 of BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, White

BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

BHS Totem Bump Ceramic Vase, White
Combine modernism and art with the Totem Bumb Ceramic Vase in White. Against a darker background, the totem-inspired silhouette and pristine white finish, will stand out and be visually striking.
Fresh white finishVersatile size can suit many flower arrangementsTotem-inspired silhouette

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here