Haden 17L 700W Microwave - 210487

Elevate your culinary experience with the Haden 210487 17L 700W Microwave, designed to seamlessly blend functionality with modern aesthetics. Boasting a generous 17-liter capacity and 700 watts of power, this microwave offers ample space and efficient cooking performance for your everyday needs. Featuring five power levels, including defrost function, this microwave allows for precise control over your cooking, ensuring optimal results every time. Whether you're reheating leftovers, defrosting ingredients, or cooking a quick meal, the Haden microwave delivers consistent and reliable performance. Equipped with a convenient 30-minute timer, this microwave simplifies meal preparation, allowing you to focus on other tasks while your food cooks. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make operation effortless, while its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen space. Upgrade your kitchen with the Haden 210487 17L 700W Microwave and enjoy the perfect blend of efficiency, versatility, and style. Make cooking a breeze and elevate your culinary creations to new heights with this must-have appliance.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)