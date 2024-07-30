Marketplace.
Smeg Mini Blender & Smoothie Maker Bottle-to-go technology - Black PBF01BLUK

Smeg Mini Blender & Smoothie Maker Bottle-to-go technology - Black PBF01BLUK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£109.00

£109.00/each

Smeg Mini Blender & Smoothie Maker Bottle-to-go technology - Black PBF01BLUK
The SMEG PBF01BLUK is a cutting-edge bottle-to-go technology that revolutionizes blending and mixing on the go. Powered by a powerful 300W motor, this compact and stylish blender allows you to effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious smoothies, shakes, and beverages wherever you are. The motor's robust performance ensures efficient blending, delivering smooth and consistent results every time. With a spin speed of 2 and a maximum spin of 22,000 giri/min (revolutions per minute), the SMEG PBF01BLUK provides exceptional blending power. Whether you need to quickly blend fruits, vegetables, or ice, this blender can handle it all. The high spin speed guarantees thorough mixing and emulsification, resulting in smooth and velvety textures.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here