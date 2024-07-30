Smeg Mini Blender & Smoothie Maker Bottle-to-go technology - Black PBF01BLUK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The SMEG PBF01BLUK is a cutting-edge bottle-to-go technology that revolutionizes blending and mixing on the go. Powered by a powerful 300W motor, this compact and stylish blender allows you to effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious smoothies, shakes, and beverages wherever you are. The motor's robust performance ensures efficient blending, delivering smooth and consistent results every time. With a spin speed of 2 and a maximum spin of 22,000 giri/min (revolutions per minute), the SMEG PBF01BLUK provides exceptional blending power. Whether you need to quickly blend fruits, vegetables, or ice, this blender can handle it all. The high spin speed guarantees thorough mixing and emulsification, resulting in smooth and velvety textures.

The SMEG PBF01BLUK is a cutting-edge bottle-to-go technology that revolutionizes blending and mixing on the go. Powered by a powerful 300W motor, this compact and stylish blender allows you to effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious smoothies, shakes, and beverages wherever you are. The motor's robust performance ensures efficient blending, delivering smooth and consistent results every time. With a spin speed of 2 and a maximum spin of 22,000 giri/min (revolutions per minute), the SMEG PBF01BLUK provides exceptional blending power. Whether you need to quickly blend fruits, vegetables, or ice, this blender can handle it all. The high spin speed guarantees thorough mixing and emulsification, resulting in smooth and velvety textures.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.