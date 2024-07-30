Marketplace.
image 1 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5
image 1 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5image 2 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5image 3 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5image 4 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5image 5 of Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5

Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£129.00

£129.00/each

Haier Magic Wand Blender - HHB5B5
Introducing the Haier HHB5B5 I-Master Series 5 Magic Wand Blender in sleek black a high-performance kitchen essential with a touch of modern style. Boasting 3 x stainless steel blades, this blender effortlessly combines power with a sophisticated design. With a 0.9L cup, this blender is perfect for creating a variety of recipes, providing ample capacity for your culinary creations. Assemble quickly and safely with the ergonomic peg design, ensuring a seamless and secure operation. The variable pulse power button adds flexibility to your blending process, allowing you to achieve the desired consistency for your ingredients. Designed for both efficiency and aesthetics, the Haier HHB5B5 enhances the functionality of your kitchen while complementing contemporary decor. Elevate your blending experience with this powerful Magic Wand Blender where high performance meets modern sophistication for superior blending results.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here