Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2

Introducing the Haier HBL5B2 I-Master Series 5 1.7L Blender in sleek obsidian a versatile and powerful kitchen companion. With a 1.7L main jug and an additional 0.7L jug, this blender seamlessly combines capacity with functionality. Experience exceptional blending power with a maximum RPM of 20000, ensuring smooth and efficient results every time. Take control of your blending process with the Dial Speed Control, allowing you to adjust the speed to suit your ingredients. The 3 x Programmes offer convenience for various blending needs, while the 2-in-1 spatula makes ingredient preparation a breeze. Cleaning up is a snap with the Auto Clean Program, ensuring a quick and thorough clean after each use. With its sleek obsidian finish, this blender not only enhances the visual appeal of your kitchen but also complements modern decor. Elevate your culinary experience with the Haier HBL5B2 where versatility meets style for a superior blending performance.