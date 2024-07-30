Marketplace.
image 1 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2
image 1 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2image 2 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2image 3 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2image 4 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2image 5 of Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2

Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£120.00

£120.00/each

Haier 1.7L Blender - HBL5B2
Introducing the Haier HBL5B2 I-Master Series 5 1.7L Blender in sleek obsidian a versatile and powerful kitchen companion. With a 1.7L main jug and an additional 0.7L jug, this blender seamlessly combines capacity with functionality. Experience exceptional blending power with a maximum RPM of 20000, ensuring smooth and efficient results every time. Take control of your blending process with the Dial Speed Control, allowing you to adjust the speed to suit your ingredients. The 3 x Programmes offer convenience for various blending needs, while the 2-in-1 spatula makes ingredient preparation a breeze. Cleaning up is a snap with the Auto Clean Program, ensuring a quick and thorough clean after each use. With its sleek obsidian finish, this blender not only enhances the visual appeal of your kitchen but also complements modern decor. Elevate your culinary experience with the Haier HBL5B2 where versatility meets style for a superior blending performance.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here