Marketplace.
image 1 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5G
image 1 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5Gimage 2 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5Gimage 3 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5Gimage 4 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5Gimage 5 of Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5G

Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5G

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£129.00

£129.00/each

Bosch 1000W Hand Blender with Vacuum Pump - MS6CB61V5G
The ErgoMixx brings style and taste to your kitchen providing consistently great results with a 1000 watt motor. Powerful vacuum pump removes air from accessories to lock in freshness and preserve fresh food, leftovers or lunches for longer.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here