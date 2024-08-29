Bosch 1200W ProPerformance Blender - MMB6174SG

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Effortlessly make your favourite soups and smoothies with this Bosch blender. It has a 1.5 litre capacity, giving you plenty of room to stack it full of your favourite ingredients. And with a 1200 Watt power output, youll never be waiting long for the results. The powerful ProEdge blades neatly slice and dice tough foods such as potatoes, nuts and even ice. Then, the ProPerformance system blends everything together to give you the perfect consistency. It also comes with a to-go bottle to hold your favourite health drink and a stuffer to help push the ingredients in.

