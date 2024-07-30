Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473

The Magimix 18473 4200XL Blendermix Food Processor is perfect for all families large or small, coming with a 3L capacity this food processor allows for more of the products you are planning on using. With the extra large feedtube, shredding or slicing larger vegetables couldn't be easier. The Magimix 4200XL comes with additional attachments which extend the ability of your food processor to include slicing, chopping, grating and even kneading. Using the simple to use 3 buttons it couldn't be easier to use the food processor. The motor automatically adjusts the power required for every different task. With its 950W motor engine blending the ingredients is never an issue. It is also ultra quiet meaning no disturbing the family.