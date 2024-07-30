Marketplace.
image 1 of Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473
image 1 of Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473image 2 of Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473image 3 of Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473image 4 of Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473

Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£289.00

£289.00/each

Magimix Cuisine Food Processor - 18473
The Magimix 18473 4200XL Blendermix Food Processor is perfect for all families large or small, coming with a 3L capacity this food processor allows for more of the products you are planning on using. With the extra large feedtube, shredding or slicing larger vegetables couldn't be easier. The Magimix 4200XL comes with additional attachments which extend the ability of your food processor to include slicing, chopping, grating and even kneading. Using the simple to use 3 buttons it couldn't be easier to use the food processor. The motor automatically adjusts the power required for every different task. With its 950W motor engine blending the ingredients is never an issue. It is also ultra quiet meaning no disturbing the family.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here