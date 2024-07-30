Magimix BlenderMix Food Processor - 18591

The Magimix 18591 food processor is the perfect kitchen appliance to have if you like to entertain a lot, batch, bake or cook all for a deep freeze. It features a unique design and with its bakery standard dough blade it will be able to give you a much more improved performance. Even the most demanding tasks can be accomplished quickly, easily and quietly. With just 3 buttons to choose from the motor will automatically adjust the power for each task. The processor will also come with a very handy recipe book which will come packed full of ideas and with the blade and accessory box, it will provide you with a compact and safe storage for the main blade, whisk and discs.