Dualit 1.5L Jug Kettle - 72010

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dualit's cordless jug kettle offers an upright format kettle with a different pouring action to more traditional dome shaped kettles. The hinged easy-fill lid has a large heatproof knob with finger guard to prevent burning. A rapid-boil concealed element heats the water quickly and has its own boil-dry safety cut-out. Rapid boil: Concealed element for fast boiling Cup level indicators: Help you to boil only as much as you need Build quality: Generous capacity with a high quality stainless steel body

Dualit's cordless jug kettle offers an upright format kettle with a different pouring action to more traditional dome shaped kettles. The hinged easy-fill lid has a large heatproof knob with finger guard to prevent burning. A rapid-boil concealed element heats the water quickly and has its own boil-dry safety cut-out. Rapid boil: Concealed element for fast boiling Cup level indicators: Help you to boil only as much as you need Build quality: Generous capacity with a high quality stainless steel body

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.