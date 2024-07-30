Pifco 1.7L Kettle - 204622

The Pifco 204622 Kettle gives you hot water quicker for all of your favourite hot drinks. It features a 1.7 litre capacity which means you can boil more water at once rather than having to boil and refill for the next cups. It features a water level gauge which allow syou to see how much water you have in your kettle so you dont need to over fill it and there is also the over boil protection which stops your kettle from boiling when there isn't enough water in it.