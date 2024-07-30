Marketplace.
image 1 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGB
image 1 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGBimage 2 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGBimage 3 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGBimage 4 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGBimage 5 of Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGB

Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGB

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£289.00

£289.00/each

Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGB
Meet the Bosch BGL6PETGB Series 6 Bagged Vacuum Cleaner in striking Red, a powerful and efficient cleaning solution designed to make your home sparkle. Weighing just 8.5 kilograms, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to handle, ensuring that you can effortlessly navigate through your home, tackling dirt and pet hair with ease. With its HEPA Hygienic Filter, it captures and locks away even the tiniest particles, providing clean and allergen-free air in your living space. The Bosch Series 6 Vacuum Cleaner offers not only powerful performance but also convenience. Its generous 4-liter dust capacity means fewer interruptions for emptying, allowing you to complete your cleaning tasks efficiently. The 7-meter power cord provides extensive reach, reducing the need to switch outlets constantly. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and cleanliness with the Bosch BGL6PETGB Series 6 Bagged Vacuum Cleaner, ensuring that your home remains spotless and fresh with minimal effort.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here