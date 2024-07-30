Bosch Bagged Vacuum Cleaner - BGL6PETGB

Meet the Bosch BGL6PETGB Series 6 Bagged Vacuum Cleaner in striking Red, a powerful and efficient cleaning solution designed to make your home sparkle. Weighing just 8.5 kilograms, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to handle, ensuring that you can effortlessly navigate through your home, tackling dirt and pet hair with ease. With its HEPA Hygienic Filter, it captures and locks away even the tiniest particles, providing clean and allergen-free air in your living space. The Bosch Series 6 Vacuum Cleaner offers not only powerful performance but also convenience. Its generous 4-liter dust capacity means fewer interruptions for emptying, allowing you to complete your cleaning tasks efficiently. The 7-meter power cord provides extensive reach, reducing the need to switch outlets constantly. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and cleanliness with the Bosch BGL6PETGB Series 6 Bagged Vacuum Cleaner, ensuring that your home remains spotless and fresh with minimal effort.