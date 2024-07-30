Bosch Rechargeable Vacuum - BCH87POWGB

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Experience the pinnacle of cleaning efficiency with the Bosch BCH87POWGB Series 8 36V ProPower Rechargeable Vacuum in sleek black. Designed to redefine your cleaning routine, this vacuum is a proud member of the esteemed Series 8 lineup by Bosch, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and superior performance. Powered by a robust 36V ProPower battery, this vacuum delivers sustained and powerful suction, effortlessly banishing dust, dirt, and debris from various surfaces. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, the BCH87POWGB boasts a modern cordless design, providing the freedom to clean every nook and cranny without the hassle of cords. Equipped with innovative features like the HighPower brush and efficient filtration system, it ensures a thorough cleaning experience while maintaining indoor air quality. Elevate your cleaning game with the Bosch BCH87POWGB Series 8 36V ProPower Rechargeable Vacuum Black, a testament to German engineering excellence.

