Vax Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVB4KS

The Vax Blade 4 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is powered by the revolutionary ONEPWR 4.0Ah battery, our interchangeable battery technology and our best ever Vax CoreTM controlled brushless motor. The Vax Blade 4 comes with a revolutionary 4.0Ah battery that gives you up to 45 minutes runtime, plenty of time to clean without recharging. Every ONEPWR Battery fits every ONEPWR product. Weve developed the Vax Core to give you the best performance possible across different floor types. It monitors your airflow up to 1000 times a second. So, you can move around your home freely knowing you're getting the best pick up possible. Vax Blade 4 maintains constant high pick-up performance throughout your home, even when the dirt bin is full. Vax Blade 4 is cordless, meaning you can move from surface to surface or room to room without the hassle of plugging and unplugging. Ready to use in just 3 hours, or less if you just need a quick clean. With our ONEPWR removable battery, multiple batteries means you can always be ready to clean or extend your run time for those tougher jobs. The Vax Blade 4 has a removable bin for simple, hygienic and easy emptying. At just 3.1kg, Vax Blade 4 is perfectly balanced for effortless, easy to use cleaning, offering the performance of a corded vacuum in a sleek lightweight design. Our best ever brushless motor is the perfect balance of performance and intelligence. Controlled by Vax CoreTM, the 32 bit micro-processor continually monitors power to optimise cleaning efficiency & performance. The Vax Blade 4 has 3 stage filtration technology to ensure that even the smallest particles of dust are captured in the dirt bin. Capturing up to 99.8% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size