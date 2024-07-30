Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGB

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the Bosch BGBS4HYGGB Series 4 Bagged Cylinder ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner in sleek white. Elevate your cleaning experience with powerful performance and hygienic design. This vacuum ensures your home stays fresh and allergen-free. Its advanced ProHygienic technology seals dust and dirt, preventing any escape when disposing of the bag. Cleaning is a breeze with the efficient suction and various attachments included, making every corner accessible. The compact design glides smoothly, effortlessly reaching under furniture. Say goodbye to sneezes and sniffles; this vacuum boasts a UltraAllergy filtration system that traps allergens, leaving your air clean and pure. It's not just a vacuum; it's your cleaning companion, creating a healthier and more comfortable living space for you and your loved ones. Make cleanliness a pleasure with Bosch.

Introducing the Bosch BGBS4HYGGB Series 4 Bagged Cylinder ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner in sleek white. Elevate your cleaning experience with powerful performance and hygienic design. This vacuum ensures your home stays fresh and allergen-free. Its advanced ProHygienic technology seals dust and dirt, preventing any escape when disposing of the bag. Cleaning is a breeze with the efficient suction and various attachments included, making every corner accessible. The compact design glides smoothly, effortlessly reaching under furniture. Say goodbye to sneezes and sniffles; this vacuum boasts a UltraAllergy filtration system that traps allergens, leaving your air clean and pure. It's not just a vacuum; it's your cleaning companion, creating a healthier and more comfortable living space for you and your loved ones. Make cleanliness a pleasure with Bosch.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.