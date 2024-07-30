Marketplace.
image 1 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGB
image 1 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGBimage 2 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGBimage 3 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGBimage 4 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGBimage 5 of Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGB

Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGB

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£129.00

£129.00/each

Bosch Bagged ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner - BGBS4HYGGB
Introducing the Bosch BGBS4HYGGB Series 4 Bagged Cylinder ProHygienic Vacuum Cleaner in sleek white. Elevate your cleaning experience with powerful performance and hygienic design. This vacuum ensures your home stays fresh and allergen-free. Its advanced ProHygienic technology seals dust and dirt, preventing any escape when disposing of the bag. Cleaning is a breeze with the efficient suction and various attachments included, making every corner accessible. The compact design glides smoothly, effortlessly reaching under furniture. Say goodbye to sneezes and sniffles; this vacuum boasts a UltraAllergy filtration system that traps allergens, leaving your air clean and pure. It's not just a vacuum; it's your cleaning companion, creating a healthier and more comfortable living space for you and your loved ones. Make cleanliness a pleasure with Bosch.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here