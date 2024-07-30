Hoover Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap - HL500HM

Hoover HL5 PUSH and LIFT Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap No Loss of Suction - High performance cleaning on all floor types to deep clean carpets and for above floor cleaning. PUSH and LIFT - Use the foot pedal to PUSH and LIFT into a versatile & portable vacuum for all your above floor cleaning needs. ANTI-HAIR WRAP - Specially developed bristles and velvet brushbar clean deeply on all floors and the robust comb actively untangles hairs while cleaning. Allergy Care H13 HEPA Filter - Washable filter traps allergens and helps purify the air in your home. Instant Wand Release - The handle or wand can be used in an instant with the onboard crevice tool for above floor cleaning. Large Capacity 2.5L Bin - With easy to release and one click emptying for convenience. Tools Onboard - Convenient crevice tool stored onboard. HIGH PERFORMANCE CLEANING ON ALL FLOORS High performance on all floor types with no loss of suction to deep clean carpets and in above floor cleaning. Based on tests measured according to EN 60312-1 clauses 5.7 and 5.9. PUSH and LIFT VERSATILITY Step on the foot pedal to PUSH & LIFT the Upright vacuum cleaner into a versatile & portable vacuum for all your above floor cleaning needs, such as stairs, sofas & cleaning the car.