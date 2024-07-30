Hoover Upright 1.5L Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - HU300RHM

Hoover Upright 300 HU300RHM 1.5L Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Black & Red Lightweight - Upright 300 weighs less than 5kg in use making it easy to manoeuvre around your home. Steerable - Swivelling floorhead with 80 Degree steering angle to glide around your home with ease. No Loss of Suction - Sustained air performance using multi-cyclonic technology. Advanced Multi-Cyclonic Technology - Pushes dust away from filter, helping it stay cleaner for longer. Allergy Care H13 HEPA Filter - Washable filter traps allergens and helps purify the air in your home. All Floor Cleaning - Adjustable suction control to switch between hard floors and carpets. THE LIGHTEST UPRIGHT HOOVER VACUUM, EVER! Upright 300 is lightweight, weighing less than 5kg in use making it easy to lift and manoeuvre around your home. STEERABLE WITH 80 Degree STEERING ANGLE The foot of the Upright 300 has been engineered with a flexible joint to make it ultra-manoeuvrable. Thanks to it's 80 Degree steering angle, the swivelling floor nozzle glides around your home and furniture with ease. Switch the brush bar on when on carpets, and slide the vent cover to vary the suction if required. Turn the brush bar off when moving on to clean hard floors or longer pile rugs. NO LOSS OF SUCTION Sustained air performance using multi-cyclonic technology for improved dust separation, pushing dust away from the filter and helping the filters stay cleaner for longer.