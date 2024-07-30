Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKA

VAX Pace Pet is powered by ONEPWR - Vax's interchangeable battery technology. With a runtime of up to 40 minutes, there is plenty of time to clean without recharging. Ideal for removing embedded dirt and pet hair and designed to give you performance cleaning for compact spaces like stairs, car boots and footwells. Vaxs antimicrobial treatment helps protect your brushbar from bacteria and fungi by preventing their growth. Designed for flexible cleaning around your home, the handy QuickClean Tool integrated into both the handheld and end of the pole is ready to use whenever you need it. VAX Pace Pet maintains constant high pick-up performance even when the dirt bin is full or the battery is low. 3 stage filtration technology ensures that even the smallest particles of dust are captured in the dirt bin, dual cyclones remove dust, and a dual layer electrostatic filter captures the finest particles. Capturing up to 99% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size. Designed to make maintenance as quick and simple as possible, the easily removable brush bar, separator and filter mean that keeping your VAX Pace Pet clean is no problem. Suitable for both carpets and hard floors, VAX Pace Pet can be used all around your home. Designed with busy households in mind and includes a Mini Motorised Pet Tool and antimicrobial protection. Choose from 2 modes; clean with standard mode and when tougher cleaning is required, select Boost Mode for extra power.