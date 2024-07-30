Marketplace.
image 1 of Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKA
image 1 of Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKAimage 2 of Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKA

Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKA

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£139.00

£139.00/each

Vax Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - CLSVVPKA
VAX Pace Pet is powered by ONEPWR - Vax's interchangeable battery technology. With a runtime of up to 40 minutes, there is plenty of time to clean without recharging. Ideal for removing embedded dirt and pet hair and designed to give you performance cleaning for compact spaces like stairs, car boots and footwells. Vaxs antimicrobial treatment helps protect your brushbar from bacteria and fungi by preventing their growth. Designed for flexible cleaning around your home, the handy QuickClean Tool integrated into both the handheld and end of the pole is ready to use whenever you need it. VAX Pace Pet maintains constant high pick-up performance even when the dirt bin is full or the battery is low. 3 stage filtration technology ensures that even the smallest particles of dust are captured in the dirt bin, dual cyclones remove dust, and a dual layer electrostatic filter captures the finest particles. Capturing up to 99% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size. Designed to make maintenance as quick and simple as possible, the easily removable brush bar, separator and filter mean that keeping your VAX Pace Pet clean is no problem. Suitable for both carpets and hard floors, VAX Pace Pet can be used all around your home. Designed with busy households in mind and includes a Mini Motorised Pet Tool and antimicrobial protection. Choose from 2 modes; clean with standard mode and when tougher cleaning is required, select Boost Mode for extra power.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here