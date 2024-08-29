Smeg Retro 50s Style Espresso Coffee Machine with Frother - ECF02BLUK

Indulge in the rich and aromatic world of coffee with the Smeg ECF02BLUK Retro 50s Style Espresso Coffee Machine. Immerse yourself in the coffee-making ritual with this elegant and powerful appliance, boasting a 1350W motor and 12 bar pressure for a perfect cup every time. Experience the convenience of the built-in milk frother, adding a velvety finish to your lattes and cappuccinos. The machine's advanced Thermoblock technology ensures rapid heating, allowing you to savour your favourite brew without the wait. With the capability to make two drinks simultaneously, it's perfect for sharing those coffee moments with a loved one. Crafted in the iconic 50s retro style, this Smeg espresso machine not only elevates your coffee experience but also adds a touch of timeless charm to your kitchen. Brew your coffee just the way you like it.